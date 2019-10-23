Play

Ballentine (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Ballentine remains in the league's protocol for head injuries, and he hasn't yet made tangible progress in his recovery. If he's unable to get healthy in time for Sunday's game against the Lions, Cody Latimer will handle kick return duties.

