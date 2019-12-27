Play

Ballentine (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional contest against the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Ballentine is nursing a back injury thought to have been sustained during Week 16's overtime win against Washington. Grant Haley would be a candidate to handle expanded snaps in the secondary if Ballentine is forced to miss any time.

