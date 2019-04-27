Giants' Corey Ballentine: Heading to New York
The Giants selected Ballentine in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 180th overall.
Some thought Ballentine could be off the board well before this pick after his impressive performance at the combine that included a 39.5-inch vertical, 135-inch broad jump and 4.47 40 time. While he didn't play the greatest competition at Washburn, Ballentine fared well against top prospects at the Senior Bowl and he should have a nice chance of making the Giants' 53-man roster out of training camp.
