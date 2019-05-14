Giants' Corey Ballentine: Joins teammates for first time

Ballentine (leg) was present for team activities Monday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The rookie sixth-round pick officially joined teammates for the first time this offseason, participating in rehab and classroom activities. Ballentine suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound just hours after being drafted by the Giants, and is progressing towards a full recovery.

