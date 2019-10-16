Ballentine is in concussion protocol, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

This makes Ballentine's status for Sunday's game against the Cardinals uncertain. The rookie sixth-round pick is used strictly on special teams, specifically as a kick returner, so Cody Latimer will take over those duties if Ballentine can't clear protocol.

