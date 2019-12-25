Ballentine did not participate in the team's estimated practice report Wednesday due to a back injury, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Ballentine was a new addition to the injury report, perhaps picking up the issue during the team's Week 16 win over Washington. He returned for that game after a one-game absence due to a concussion. It's not clear whether this new injury will jeopardize Ballentine's status for the regular-season finale in Week 17 against the Eagles, though his ability to participate later in the week will provide more clarity.