Ballentine (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

Ballentine is practicing in full for the first time since suffering a head injury Week 6 versus New England. While the depth cornerback will still need to receive clearance from an independent neurologist before retaking the field, he's certainly trending in the right direction. If Ballentine manages to be medically cleared in time for Monday's tilt against the Cowboys, he'll serve as New York's top kick returner.

