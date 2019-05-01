Giants' Corey Ballentine: Not attending rookie minicamp

Ballentine (undisclosed) will not attend rookie minicamp this month, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

Ballentine suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound over the weekend in an incident that killed one of his former college teammates. The Giants have reportedly been in contact with their newly-minted sixth-rounder and are allowing him extra time to report to the team.

