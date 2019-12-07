Giants' Corey Ballentine: Out Monday
Ballentine (concussion) will not play in Monday night's game versus the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Ballentine suffered a concussion in last week's loss to the Packers. He has yet to clear the league's protocol and will miss Monday's game as a result. His absence means Grant Haley and Sam Beal could potentially see some more work providing depth at cornerback, while Darius Slayton figures to be next in line to return kickoffs.
More News
-
Giants' Corey Ballentine: Suffers concussion Sunday•
-
Giants' Corey Ballentine: Solid showing Sunday•
-
Giants' Corey Ballentine: Cleared to return•
-
Giants' Corey Ballentine: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
Giants' Corey Ballentine: Remains out Week 8•
-
Giants' Corey Ballentine: Can't practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy football rankings, Week 14 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.
-
Week 14 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 14 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 14 injuries: Bell, Jacobs risky
Just in time for Week 14 are injury worries for a bunch of high profile Fantasy running backs....
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 14, identifying risky plays,...