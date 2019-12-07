Play

Ballentine (concussion) will not play in Monday night's game versus the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Ballentine suffered a concussion in last week's loss to the Packers. He has yet to clear the league's protocol and will miss Monday's game as a result. His absence means Grant Haley and Sam Beal could potentially see some more work providing depth at cornerback, while Darius Slayton figures to be next in line to return kickoffs.

