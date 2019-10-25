Ballentine (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game at Detroit, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Ballentine remains in the concussion protocol and will miss his second straight contest. Darius Slayton worked as the Giants' top kick returner last week and figures to do so again in Week 8.

