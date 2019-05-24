Giants' Corey Ballentine: Seeing individual work

Ballentine (leg) participated in individual drills Thursday at OTAs, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Ballentine suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after being drafted by the Giants in late April and was unable to take part in rookie minicamp, but appears to be progressing nicely towards a full recovery. It's not clear if the sixth-round pick will be limited to individual work for all of OTAs, but his quick return to the field is a good sign, regardless.

