Giants' Corey Ballentine: Seeing individual work
Ballentine (leg) participated in individual drills Thursday at OTAs, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Ballentine suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after being drafted by the Giants in late April and was unable to take part in rookie minicamp, but appears to be progressing nicely towards a full recovery. It's not clear if the sixth-round pick will be limited to individual work for all of OTAs, but his quick return to the field is a good sign, regardless.
