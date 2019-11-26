Giants' Corey Ballentine: Solid showing Sunday
Ballentine racked up nine tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's loss to the Bears.
It was a career-best for the the 23-year-old, as he led his team in tackles in the game. Ballentine has hardly been on the IDP radar this season, moving his season total to 15 tackles (13 solo) and a pass defended in nine games. Ballentine did play 84 percent of defensive snaps in the game, evidencing this could be a sign of things to come with the season winding down.
