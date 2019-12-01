Ballentine was diagnosed with a concussion and won't return to Sunday's game against Green Bay, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

It's unclear how Ballentine picked up the knock, but he'll need to clear the league's mandated concussion protocol before returning to action. Look for the team to monitor their 2019 sixth-round pick closely, and in his stead, Darius Slayton will likely be the next man up to return kicks in the game.