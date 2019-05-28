Giants' Corey Ballentine: Taking part in team drills

Ballentine (leg) participated in team drills during OTAs on Tuesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

This as close as Ballentine has been to being a full participant in practice since suffering a gun shot wound to the leg one month ago. This increase in workload comes just a few days after the rookie was cleared for individual work.

