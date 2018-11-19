Giants' Corey Coleman: Effective as kick returner Week 12
Coleman served as the Giants' top kick returner and caught his only target for nine yards during Sunday's 38-35 win over the Buccaneers.
Coleman returned five kicks for 134 yards. The third-year pro showcased some of the athleticism that made him the first receiver off the board in the 2016 NFL Draft during one 40-yard kick return, his longest of Week 12. The former first-round pick still has yet to receive more than one target during a single game in New York's offense, but could earn a stable role as the team's No. 3 wideout if he's able to continue showing well.
