Giants' Corey Coleman: Interest from multiple teams

Coleman (knee) is expected to have multiple suitors in free agency according to an NFL executive, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Coleman, a free agent this offseason after tearing his ACL seven months ago, has been medically cleared by doctors and is expected to be a low-risk, high-reward signing for teams in need of depth at wide receiver. The 2016 first-round pick likely won't warrant more than a minimum-level contract given his injury history and relative lack of consistent success, but Coleman's combination of speed and youth (just 25 years old) will likely be enough to temp a NFL team in the near future.