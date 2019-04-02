Giants' Corey Coleman: May get No. 3 job

Coleman should have an opportunity to compete for the No. 3 job at wide receiver, Ralph Vacchiano of Sportsnet New York reports.

Despite catching just five passes in eight games for the Giants last season, Coleman was tendered for $2.025 million as a restricted free agent in March. The decision hints at some degree of belief in the 24-year-old wideout, though it may be a matter of theoretical upside and special teams contributions rather than any expectation of pass-catching productivity. Sterling Shepard and Golden Tate are locked in as the Giants' top wide receivers, but neither can replace Odell Beckham as a downfield threat. Coleman obviously can't either, but he at least has similar traits to take the top off a defense if he can stay healthy and earn regular snaps. With no indication his Week 17 foot injury was serious, the 2016 first-round pick should head into the offseason program competing against Cody Latimer and Bennie Fowler, with the potential for a rookie or two to join the mix come May.