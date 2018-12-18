Giants' Corey Coleman: One reception Sunday
Coleman recorded one reception for eight yards in Sunday's loss to the Titans.
Coleman plays a larger role on kick returns than he does on offense, as he racked up 91 return yards Sunday. However, with Russell Shepard (ankle) and Odell Beckham (quad) battling injuries, there's a chance Coleman could see expanded reps on offense Sunday in Indianapolis.
