Giants' Corey Coleman: Picks up foot injury in finale

Coleman underwent an MRI on the foot injury he suffered during Sunday's 36-35 loss to the Cowboys, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Coleman took a long and winding road from Cleveland to New York in 2018. First, the Browns dealt him to the Bills on Aug. 5, but he didn't do enough to earn a spot on the latter's 53-man roster. He followed that up with two stints on the Patriots' practice squad in September and one week on the Giants' practice squad in October before being promoted Oct. 25. From that point through the end of the year, he was active for the final eight games, gathering in five of eight passes for 71 yards, logging one carry for five yards, averaging 26.0 yards on 23 kick returns, and returning one punt for 19 yards. In the offseason, Coleman will be a restricted free agent, meaning the Giants can match any offer that he receives, barring a physical.