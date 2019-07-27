Giants' Corey Coleman: Placed on injured reserve
The Giants placed Coleman (knee-ACL) on injured reserve Saturday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Coleman tore his ACL during training camp practice earlier this week, and now lands on season-ending IR. With Sterling Shepard (thumb) battling injury and Golden Tate (suspension) appealing a four-game ban, Coleman's absence is a legitimate blow to New York's receiving corps. The 2016 first-round pick will turn his attention towards getting fully healthy for 2020.
