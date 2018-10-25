Giants' Corey Coleman: Promoted from practice squad
The Giants signed Coleman off their practice squad Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Following his release from New England, Coleman worked out with the Buccaneers and Jets before eventually becoming a member of the Giants practice squad. He'll now join his fourth active roster in a span of less than three months, taking the roster spot of Damon Harrison, who was traded to Detroit on Wednesday. It will remain an uphill battle to become fantasy-relevant with the likes of Odell Beckham and Sterling Shepard on the New York roster, but Coleman may get his first chance if given an active status Week 8 against Washington.
