Giants' Corey Coleman: Receives tender
Coleman (foot) received a restricted free agent tender from the Giants on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
New York reportedly utilized an original-round tender on Coleman worth a non-guaranteed $2.025 million, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. Though Coleman only appeared in eight games with the team, the Giants apparently were impressed by what he was able to do as a depth wideout and return man. Given the compensation another team would have to submit for his services, Coleman is highly likely to return to New York in 2019.
