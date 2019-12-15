Play

Giants' Corey Coleman: Resumes running in rehab

Coleman (knee) has resumed running and is participating in rehab activities, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Coleman is rehabbing a torn ACL suffered during training camp in July. It's encouraging to see the 2016 first-round pick, who is set to become a free agent this offseason, having already progressed enough in his recovery to resume running. Coleman is working to return to full health in time for the 2020 season.

