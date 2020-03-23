Giants' Corey Coleman: Returning to Giants
The Giants re-signed Coleman on Monday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Coleman's pro career has been star-crossed since he was a first-round pick of the Browns in 2016. Overall, he's appeared in just 27 games to date and last played Week 17 of the 2018 season, the result of a torn ACL at the start of training camp last July. There's room to move up the WR depth chart with the Giants behind the top trio of Sterling Shepard, Golden Tate and Darius Slayton, but Coleman likely is destined to compete for the No. 1 kick returner job with Slayton and cornerback Corey Ballentine this offseason.
