Giants' Corey Coleman: Sees increased role in win
Coleman caught both his targets for 43 yards during Sunday's 40-16 win over Washington.
Coleman played more offensive snaps (42) during Sunday's win than in his previous three games in New York. The 24-year-old's increased workload came with Odell Beckham (quadriceps) sidelined. Coleman looked good as a deep threat, averaging 21.5 yards per reception, but with Beckham likely to return against the Titans in Week 15 it's difficult to imagine a scenario in which Coleman attains fantasy relevance this season.
