Giants' Corey Coleman: Serves as No. 3 wideout and kick returner
Coleman had a strong game as the team's kick returner and also caught his only target for 11 yards against the 49ers on Monday night.
He's buried behind Odell Beckham, Sterling Shepard, Evan Engram and Saquon Barkley in the offense, but Coleman was the first receiver taken in the 2016 draft, so it's worth keeping an eye on him should the Giants ever have a real quarterback to power the offense.
