Giants' Corey Coleman: Tears ACL

Coleman suffered a torn ACL during Thursday's practice, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Fellow Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a broken thumb during the same session, leaving the team with shaky wideout depth after just two days of practice. With Coleman now set to miss the entire season, the competition for the No. 3 receiver job is whittled down to Cody Latimer, Bennie Fowler, Darius Slayton (hamstring) and Russell Shepard. The Giants surely will take a look at the free-agent market and also may place some calls about trades.

