Giants' Corin Brooks: Signs with Giants

Brooks signed with the Giants on Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Brooks will likely function as a depth offensive lineman for the Giants. As it currently stands, there's no guarantee he's safe from final roster cuts, anyhow.

