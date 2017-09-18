Giants' Curtis Grant: Bumped up to 53-man roster
Grant was promoted to the active roster Monday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.
The Giants needed to add some depth at linebacker for Monday's game which is why Grant was signed off the practice squad. It's unsure if he'll have any role on the defensive side of the ball, but either way his fantasy impact seems limited at best.
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...
-
Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...