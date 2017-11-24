Grant was carted off the field in Thursday's Thanksgiving game against the Redskins after suffering a knee injury and will not return.

Grant went down in the latter portion of the first quarter. With a plethora of injuries at linebacker already, backups Kelvin Sheppard and Akeem Ayers figure to see an increase in snaps with Grant sidelined.

