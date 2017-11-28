Grant (knee) was officially placed on injured reserve by the Giants on Monday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Grant was carted off the field of last Thursday's loss to the Redskins with the knee injury. Kelvin Sheppard or the freshly claimed Ray-Ray Armstrong should be in line for backup duties at strongside linebacker going forward.

