Grant (knee) will be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Coach Bob McAdoo confirmed the news after Grant suffered a knee injury in Thursday's Thanksgiving loss to the Redskins. The 24-year-old will finish his season with 18 tackles (14 solo). Kelvin Sheppard will presumably see an increase in snaps providing depth at strongside linebacker in his absence.

