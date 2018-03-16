Riley signed a contract with the Giants on Friday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.

Riley appeared in 11 games for the Titans over the past two seasons but didn't log a snap on defense until 2017, when he racked up 12 tackles, two pass breakups and one interception in seven games. He should remain in a backup role with Giants and isn't on the IDP radar ahead of the 2018 campaign.