Riley (wrist) was a full participant in practice Wednesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Riley injured his wrist in Sunday's win against the Redskins, but it doesn't seem to be too severe after practicing fully Wednesday. The Fresno State product was still able to log three tackles (two solo) and a pick-six over 58 defensive snaps Sunday against Washington.

