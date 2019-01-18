Giants' Curtis Riley: Strong third season
Riley made 75 tackles, five passes defended, four interceptions and one touchdown across 16 games with the Giants in 2018.
Riley appeared in only 11 games for the Titans across his first two NFL seasons, logging just 12 tackles during that stretch. He started at free safety for the Giants through the entire 2018 regular season and strongly exceeded expectations, notching the second most interceptions on the team (four) after Alec Ogletree (five). Riley is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason.
