Giants' Curtis Riley: Tweaks hamstring
Riley "tweaked" his hamstring Monday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
While the extent of Riley's injury isn't clear, his absence isn't expected to be long-term. When healthy, the veteran corner is expected to compete for a rotational role in the Giants secondary.
