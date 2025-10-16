Giants' D.J. Davidson: Doesn't practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davidson (knee) didn't practice Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Davidson logged a full practice Wednesday, but he was unable to take the practice field the following day as he tries to recover from a knee injury sustained in last Thursday's Week 6 win over the Eagles. Friday's practice participation level should provide some insight on Davidson's potential availability for Sunday's game against the Broncos.