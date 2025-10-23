default-cbs-image
Davidson (ankle) did not practice Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Davidson was limited in practice Wednesday, but he may have now suffered a setback. That said, Davidson managed to suit up Week 7 despite logging a FP-DNP-LP practice slate while listed with a knee injury, so if he's able to get back to at least limited activity levels Friday he could still gain clearance for Sunday's divisional matchup at Philadelphia.

