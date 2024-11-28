Davidson (shoulder) is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Cowboys, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Davidson injured his shoulder in the second quarter of Thursday's game. While Davidson is sidelined, Jordon Riley will serve as the Cowboys' rotational lineman behind Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Dexter Lawrence and Elijah Chatman.
More News
-
Giants' D.J. Davidson: Good to go Thursday•
-
Giants' D.J. Davidson: Nursing shoulder injury•
-
Giants' D.J. Davidson: Leaves game due to ankle injury•
-
Giants' D.J. Davidson: Records first full sacks of career•
-
Giants' D.J. Davidson: Full practice Wednesday•
-
Giants' D.J. Davidson: Will miss Week 6•