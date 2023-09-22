Davidson (elbow) is questionable to return to Thursday Night Football versus San Francisco, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Davidson logged one tackle Thursday before he went down with an elbow injury during the third quarter. The 26-year-old also totaled just one tackle while making his season debut Week 2 against Arizona. Davidson's absence will leave the Giants with just four available defensive linemen between A'Shawn Robinson, Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams and Rakeem Nunez-Roches.