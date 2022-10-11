The Giants placed Davidson (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Davidson suffered a torn ACL during the third quarter in the team's London game against the Packers in Week 5, and he'll now head to IR and miss the rest of the 2022 campaign as a result. Through New York's first five contests, the 2022 fifth-round pick registered four tackles on 40 defensive snaps in that span. Dexter Lawrence and Justin Ellis are now the only remaining nose tackles on the Giants' active roster, but Henry Mondeaux and rookie Ryder Anderson are candidates for a promotion to the team's 53-man squad.