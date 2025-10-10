Giants' D.J. Davidson: Hurts knee on tush push
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davidson is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Eagles due to a knee injury, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
Davidson was on the field for a series of plays near the goal line, during which the Eagles ran four consecutive tush pushes. The final play ended in a touchdown and it also appeared to be when Davidson suffered his injury. He was carted to the locker room, so his return should be in doubt despite the official designation.
