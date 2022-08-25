Davidson is among a group of Giants defensive linemen vying for a spot on the initial 53-man roster, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Davidson, Nick Williams, Justin Ellis and Jalyn Holmes appear to be in competition for three roster spots along the defense line. Duggan speculates that Davidson's status as a fifth-round pick could give him an edge, though the Arizona State product has had some rough moments in camp. Davidson also limped off the field in Sunday's preseason contest against Cincinnati, but he participated in one-on-ones in joint practice with the Jets on Thursday, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.