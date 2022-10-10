Davidson suffered an MCL sprain during Sunday's 27-22 win over the Packers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The 25-year-old was carted off the field in the fourth quarter during Sunday's contest versus Green Bay, and he's since been diagnosed with an MCL sprain and will likely miss time after further tests reveal the severity of the injury. While Davidson seems unlikely to suit up Sunday against the Ravens, Justin Ellis should see a spike is usage behind starter Dexter Lawrence for the time being.