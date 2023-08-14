Davidson (knee) passed his physical Monday and was activated from the active/PUP list, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Davidson tore his ACL last October and was sidelined to begin training camp, but it appears he's healthy enough to return to practice. As a rookie last year, the fifth-round pick played just 40 defensive snaps across five games before suffering the season-ending injury.
More News
-
Giants' D.J. Davidson: Lands on PUP list•
-
Giants' D.J. Davidson: Heads to injured reserve•
-
Giants' D.J. Davidson: Likely to miss time with MCL sprain•
-
Giants' D.J. Davidson: Carted off Sunday•
-
Giants' D.J. Davidson: In battle for roster spot•
-
Giants' D.J. Davidson: New York adds in fifth round•