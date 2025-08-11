Giants' D.J. Davidson: Past hamstring issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davidson (hamstring) recorded two tackles (one solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Saturday's preseason opener against the Bills.
Davidson recently missed time with the hamstring issue but looked good against Buffalo. Selected in the fifth round of the 2022 Draft, Davidson appeared in 12 regular-season contests last season, recording 23 tackles (12 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and two fumble recoveries.
