The Giants placed Davidson (shoulder) on injured reserve Saturday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Davidson injured his shoulder during the Giants' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Cowboys. While he was able to practice in a limited capacity all week, he was deemed doubtful for Sunday's game against the Saints. Davidson's shoulder injury appears serious enough to warrant a stint on IR, and he'll have to be sidelined for at least the next four regular-season games. That makes Week 18 against the Eagles on Sunday, Jan. 5 the earliest he could return, but it's possible that Davidson's 2024 campaign could end while on IR as the Giants have already been eliminated from postseason contention.