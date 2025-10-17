Davidson (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Broncos, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Despite logging a DNP at Thursday's practice due to a knee injury, Davidson is set to face the Broncos in Week 7. The Arizona State product has logged 106 defensive snaps over the Giants' first six games this season, tallying three total tackles. He's expected to serve as New York's top reserve nose tackle Sunday, playing behind Dexter Lawrence.