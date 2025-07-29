Davidson left Tuesday's training camp practice after injuring his right hamstring, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

It's the second time Davidson has tweaked his right hamstring in three days, and while he appeared to be in more pain Tuesday, he was able to walk off the practice field under his own power. He'll undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury, but he will likely be limited to sideline work over the next few days to avoid aggravation. Davidson is coming off his most productive NFL campaign and finished the 2024 regular season with 23 tackles (12 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and two fumble recoveries across 12 games.