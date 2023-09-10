Davidson (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Davidson passed a physical in mid-August and was evaluated from the active/PUP list, but he'll still be unavailable for Sunday's regular-season opener. He tore his ACL in October of 2022, and it's unclear when he'll make his 2023 debut.
